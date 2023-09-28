PHIVOLCS: Renewed slow effusion of lava monitored in Mayon

(Eagle News)–A renewed slow effusion of lava was monitored in Mayon on Wednesday night, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to PHIVOLCS, the slow effusion was seen beginning 8:49 p.m.

With the effusion, PHIVOLCS said advanced lava flow was detected in the Bonga, Mi-isi and Bangud gullies and generated incandescent rockfall within two kilometers from the summit crater.

In its update on Thursday, PHIVOLCS said a slow lava flow of 3.4 kilometers long in Bonga gully, 2.8 kilometers long in Mi-isi gully, and 1.1 kilometers long in Bangud gully was monitored in the volcano.

Thirty-four volcanic earthquakes, including one volcanic tremor, 144 rockfall events, and one pyroclastic density current event were also detected.

Sulfur dioxide flux was at 875 tons as of September 27.

A moderate plume drizzle was also detected.

Mayon remains under alert level 3.