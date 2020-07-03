PHIVOLCS: Quakes, moderate plume emission monitored at Kanlaon; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Earthquakes and moderate plume emission were monitored at Kanlaon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Friday, July 3.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, five volcano-tectonic earthquakes were monitored on the western flanks of the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, while three volcanic earthquakes were seen during the 24-hour observation period.

PHIVOLCS said the moderate emission was of white steam-laden plumes.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 136 tons per day on June 30.

PHIVOLCS said a slight deflation of the lower and mid slopes since January 2020 and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 indicate “hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS said the volcano remains at an “abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

Local government units and the public were strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) should be strictly prohibited.

Pilots should also avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit.

(“The Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS said it was keeping a “close watch” on Kanlaon after monitoring a series of earthquakes there.