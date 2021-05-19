PHIVOLCS: Over 100 quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News) — Over 100 earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 102 quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 16 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and 86 volcanic tremor events with durations of one to 22 minutes, and low-level background tremor that has persisted since April 8.

PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide emission was also monitored, and averaged 3,256 tons on May 18.

Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the main crater lake on March 4 and February 12, respectively.

“Activity at the main crater was dominated by upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in its lake which generated 300-meter tall but weak plumes that drifted to the southwest,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, a “steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region that began after the January 2020 eruption” indicate “persistent magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS said that while an alert level 2 remains is maintained over the volcano, “elevated unrest has been recurring and volcano conditions remain unstable.”

It reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around TVI. ”

(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS strongly recommends that entry must be strictly prohibited into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake,” PHIVOLCS said.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” it added.