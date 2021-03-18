PHIVOLCS notes Bulusan volcano’s “increase in activity”

Says alert level “subject to change” should current activity persist

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Thursday,, March 18, warned of Bulusan volcano’s “increase in activity.”

In an advisory issued on Thursday, March 18, PHIVOLCS said the volcano, which remains on alert level 0, had twenty volcanic earthquakes which included one “tornillo” and three low-frequency events within the last 30 hours, according to the Bulusan Volcano Network or BVN.

A steady inflation of the upper slopes of the edifice that began on March 6 was also noted.

“The increased seismic activity and short-term ground deformation are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal processes beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS added.

While the volcano remains on alert level 0, or in a normal state, PHIVOLCS said this was “subject to change should current activity persist.”

It reiterated its reminder that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) should be prohibited.

Vigilance in the Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) should also be exercised “due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions.”

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.