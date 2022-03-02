PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to PHL following strong quake off New Zealand

(Eagle News) — There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued the advisory after a strong earthquake struck off New Zealand.

The earthquake’s magnitude was pegged at 6.6 initially but this was later revised to 6.4.

According to PHIVOLCS, the approximate distance of the event from Manila was 8266 kilometers.

New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency earlier said it was checking the possibility of a tsunami threat.

It later said there was no possibility of one.