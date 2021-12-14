Provincial News

PHIVOLCS: No tsunami threat to PHL following strong Indonesia earthquake



(Eagle News) — There is no tsunami threat to the Philippines.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued the statement following the strong earthquake that struck Indonesia on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

According to PHIVOLCS, the approximate distance of the event from Manila was  2495 km.

“Hazardous tsunami waves are possible for coasts located within 1000 km of the earthquake epicenter,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 7.3-magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was  north of the island of Flores.

Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency had warned of a “potential tsunami” in the country, prompting an evacuation in some areas.

