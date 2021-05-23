PHIVOLCS: No quakes at Taal in 24 hours but rising plumes monitored; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News) — No volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the lake of the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, however, generated plumes that reached 1.5 kilometers tall.

PHIVOLCS said the plumes drifted to the north-northwest.

Sulfur dioxide was also monitored, and averaged 2,811 tons on May 22.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, a “very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region” that began after the January 2020 eruption “indicate persistent magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

It reminded the public that at alert level 2, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around (Taal Volcano Island).”

PHIVOLCS strongly recommended that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure should remain banned.

It said occupancy and boating on Taal Lake should also remain prohibited.