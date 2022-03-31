PHIVOLCS monitors phreatomagmatic burst in Taal volcano

(Eagle News) — A phreatomagmatic burst occurred in Taal on Thursday, March 31.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the burst at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, took place at 10:39 a.m.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, PHIVOLCS said 6405 tons of sulfur dioxide flux were monitored at the volcano in the last 24 hours.

Moderate thunderstorms were also monitored, with plumes reaching 1500 meters high.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the Permanent Danger Zone and the high-risk barangays of Laurel and Agoncillo.

It said all activities on Taal Lake are banned.

Aircraft were also advised against flying close to the volcano.