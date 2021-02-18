PHIVOLCS monitors 91 tremor episodes at Taal in 24 hours, retains alert level 1 over volcano

(Eagle News) — Ninety-one tremor episodes were reported at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the tremor episodes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, lasted for one to five minutes.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes of the main crater was weak.

“Temperature highs of 77.1°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake on 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, at that alert level, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

It reiterated the ban on the entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.