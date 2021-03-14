PHIVOLCS monitors 74 volcanic earthquakes at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 2 still in place

(Eagle News) — Seventy-four volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 46 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to four minutes.

PHIVOLCS said there was also weak steam emission at the main crater and “significant” sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission that averaged 596 tons on March 13.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS also monitored a “very slow and steady inflation and expansion” of the Taal region since after the January 2020 eruption, which it said “may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

According to PHIVOLCS, at alert level 2, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

It reminded authorities that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, should remain strictly prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.