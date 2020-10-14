PHIVOLCS monitors 7 quakes, steam emissions at Taal; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in the past 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of steam-laden plumes from fumarolic activity at the vents of the main crater, and that rose 50 meters was moderate.

PHIVOLCS said a slow and slight inflation of the northwestern sector of Taal Caldera, which was also recorded by electronic tilt on northwest Volcano Island starting the second week of July 2020, was also monitored.

“In contrast, GPS data from the southwestern sector of Taal Caldera and Volcano Island yielded no significant change after the huge post-eruption subsidence,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

PHIVOLCS reiterated the ban on the entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, must remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People were told to observe precautions due to “ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.”

Pilots should avoid flying close to the volcano as “airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft.”

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.