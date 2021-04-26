PHIVOLCS monitors 56 quakes at Taal; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News) – -Fifty-six volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 35 volcanic tremors that lasted one minute to 18 minutes, 21 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes, and low-level background tremor recorded as of 9:05 a.m. on April 8.

PHIVOLCS said poor evaporation, with a height of ten meters from fumaroles or gas vents occurred on the main crater.

Sulfur dioxide or SO2 flushing was also monitored, at approximately 701 tons on April 25.

“Overall, the above mentioned grounds may indicate ongoing magma disturbance in the lower part of the volcano,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 2, “steam-driven or phreatic eruption, volcanic earthquake, partial ash and dangerous accumulation or volcanic gas eruption” can suddenly occur around Taal Volcano Island or the Taal Volcano Island.

It said entry into the Taal Volcano Island, the Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ of Taal Volcano, especially through the main Crater and Daang Kastila fissure should remain prohibited.

Residence and boating in Taal Lake should also remain banned.

“(The Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring the status of Taal Volcano 24/7 and is ready to immediately inform all authorities of any changes,” PHIVOLCS said.