PHIVOLCS monitors 48 quakes at Taal; alert level 3 stays

(Eagle News)–Forty-eight earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said three small phreatomagmatic eruptions also occurred at the volcano, which remains under alert level 3.

A steam plume rose to as high as 3000 meters, which contributed to the vog around Taal.

Sulfur dioxide flux was at 10254 tons on July 2.

PHIVOLCS reiterated the ban on the entry into the Taal volcano island and into “high-risk” barangays Agoncillo and Laurel.

It also advised pilots to refrain from flying near the volcanic crater.