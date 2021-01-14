PHIVOLCS monitors 2 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions at Kanlaon; retains alert level 1 over volcano

(Eagle News) — Two volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the white steam-laden plumes that rose 200 meters were moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was also measured at an average of 562 tons on January 5.

PHIVOLCS said a slight inflation of the lower and middle slopes since June 2020, a pronounced inflation of the western middle slopes this November, and inflation on the lower to middle slopes that began in late June 2020 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring deep beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS said at alert level 1, the volcano is “at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

It reminded local government units and the public that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) should be strictly prohibited.

Civil aviation authorities were also told to advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned.” PHIVOLCS said.