PHIVOLCS monitors 193 volcanic quakes at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has monitored almost 200 volcanic earthquakes in 24 hours.

PHIVOLCS said the 193 volcanic quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 156 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one 15 minutes.

PHIVOLCS said a weak emission of steam-laden plumes was also observed at the main crater, while sulfur dioxide emission averaged 830 tons on March 20.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, a “very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region since after the January 2020 eruption” may indicate “increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

At alert level 2, it said “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation for entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, to remain strictly prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.