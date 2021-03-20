PHIVOLCS monitors 175 volcanic quakes at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 2 still in place

(Eagle News) — Over 100 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 175 quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 131 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to fifteen minutes.

A moderate emission of steam-laden plumes was also monitored.

Sulfur dioxide emission also averaged 603 tons yesterday, March 19.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

It added a steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region since after the January 2020 eruption were observed, which “may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

According to PHIVOLCS, at alert level 2, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

It reiterated its recommendation for entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure to remain strictly prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.