PHIVOLCS monitors 13 quakes at Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Thirteen quakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included one volcanic tremor which lasted three minutes long.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 4829 tons on Jan. 30.

A moderate steam plume was also monitored, reaching 1000 meters high and expanding northeast and southwest.

PHIVOLCS said entry into the volcano’s permanent danger zone especially the main volcano and the Daang Kastila fissures remains prohibited.

Planes are also advised not to fly close to the volcano, with steam-driven explosions and expulsions of volcanic gas possible.

Minor ashfall, PHIVOLCS said, is also possible.