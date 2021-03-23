PHIVOLCS monitors 102 volcanic quakes at Taal; alert level 2 stays

(Eagle News)– Over 100 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 102 volcanic quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 87 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to eight minutes.

Activity at the main crater, PHIVOLCS said, consisted of a weak emission of steam-laden plumes.

Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission also averaged 1,013 tons yesterday, March 22.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, a “very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region” since after the January 2020 eruption “may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

It advised the public to keep off the Taal volcano island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, noting that at alert level 2, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.