PHIVOLCS issues lahar advisory for Bulusan volcano

(Eagle News) — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology has issued a lahar advisory for Bulusan volcano.

PHIVOLCS issued the advisory early Monday, June 27, after the seismic and infrasound stations of the Bulusan Volcano Network detected small-volume lahar at 7:04 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

According to PHIVOLCS, the event lasted for 54 minutes during a period of thunderstorms over Sorsogon province.

“Ocular investigation by the Bulusan Volcano Observatory (BVO) confirmed thin channel-confined lahar deposits along Calang Creek in Brgy. Cogon, Irosin, the major channel draining the southwestern slopes of Bulusan,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) and about the need to exercise vigilance in the 2-kilometer Extended Danger Zone (EDZ) “due to the increased possibilities of sudden and hazardous phreatic eruptions.”

Civil aviation authorities were also advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“DOST PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Bulusan Volcano’s condition and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.

An alert level 1 has been hoisted over Bulusan volcano, after a phreatic explosion was detected there in June.