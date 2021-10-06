PHIVOLCS: Highest sulfur dioxide emission recorded at Taal on Oct. 5

(Eagle News) — Taal volcano emitted 25,456 tons on Tuesday, Oct. 5, the “highest ever recorded volcanic sulfur dioxide or SO2 gas flux,” according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

According to PHIVOLCS, SO2 emission has only averaged 8,854 tons/day since September 27 until then.

“In view of the above, DOST-PHIVOLCS is reminding the public that Alert Level 2 prevails over Taal Volcano and that current SO2 parameters indicate high levels of magmatic degassing from the Main Crater that could drive explosive activity,” PHIVOLCS said.

It said that at alert level 2, “sudden steam- or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around” the Taal Volcano Island.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation for entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, as well as human activities on Taal Lake, be strictly prohibited.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” it said.