PHIVOLCS: Four volcanic quakes monitored in Taal in last 24 hours

Strong steam plume also detected, PHIVOLCS says

(Eagle News)–Four volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Taal in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the earthquakes included a weak background tremor.

Also monitored were 8107 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux as of Sept. 23.

A strong plume stream was also monitored reaching 2400 meters high.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

It also advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.

Taal remains under alert level 1.