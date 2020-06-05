PHIVOLCS: Four quakes, moderate steaming monitored at Taal; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Four earthquakes and moderate steaming were monitored at Taal within a 24-hour period.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were associated mainly with “rock-fracturing processes beneath and around the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS said moderate steaming was observed from vents on the main crater and fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

PHIVOLCS strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, also remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities.

Precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes should also be observed, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders, it added.