PHIVOLCS: 9 volcanic quakes, weak to moderate steam emissions monitored at Kanlaon

Sulfur dioxide emissions also recorded

(Eagle News)–Nine volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Kanlaon in a span of 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said it also monitored a weak to moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes and sulfur dioxide emissions at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the steam rose 500 meters before drifting northwest and southwest.

The sulfur dioxide emission, it said, was at an average of 686 tons/day on September 7.

PHIVOLCS said a slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since May 2020, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, Kanlaon is still at “an abnormal condition” and in a “period of unrest.”

Local government units and the public were reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) should be strictly prohibited.

Civil aviation authorities were also told to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.