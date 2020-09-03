PHIVOLCS: 8 volcanic quakes, weak steaming monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 1 still raised

(Eagle News) — Eight volcanic earthquakes were recorded at Taal within 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Thursday, Sept. 3.

According to PHIVOLCS, weak steaming was also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the steam, which was observed from vents on the main crater and fissure vents along the Daang Kastila Trail, rose five meters before drifting northeast.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

Entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, should therefore remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised “to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People were told to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.