PHIVOLCS: 8 rockfall events, sulfur emission monitored at Mayon but no magmatic eruption imminent

(Eagle News) — Eight rockfall events were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said sulfur dioxide emission was also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide emission was at 436 tons–below baseline average–on October 29.

According to PHIVOLCS, overall, the Mayon edifice was “still inflated with respect to baseline parameters.”

It reminded the public while no magmatic eruption was imminent, Mayon was at “an abnormal condition.”

It reiterated the ban on the entry into the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Active stream and river channels and those identified as lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided.

“PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” it said.