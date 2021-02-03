PHIVOLCS: 7 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Mayon in 24 hours but magmatic eruption not imminent

(Eagle News)–Seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission, on the other hand, was last measured at an average of 634 tons on January 27.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that while there was no magmatic eruption, the volcano remains at “an abnormal condition.”

It reiterated the ban on the entry into the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the “perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit.”

PHIVOLCS said active stream and river channels and those identified as “perennially lahar-prone areas” on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.