PHIVOLCS: 7 volcanic quakes monitored in Bulusan in last 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Bulusan in the past 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, was a steam plume reaching 150 meters high.

The volcano edifice, PHIVOLCS said, is inflated.

According to PHIVOLCS, entry into the 4-kilometer radius danger zone should remain prohibited.

Pilots were advised against flying near the volcano with sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions possible.

Over the weekend, PHIVOLCS announced the raising of the volcano’s alert level to 1, following a phreatic eruption.

The Department of Health advised the public then to remain indoors due to the ashfall resulting from the event.