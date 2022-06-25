PHIVOLCS: 47 volcanic quakes detected in Bulusan in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Forty-seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Bulusan in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored at the volcano in Sorsogon was a steam plume reaching 350 meters high.

Sulfur dioxide flux was at 424 tons.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius zone and on the entry “without vigilance” into the extended danger zone.

Pilots are also advised against flying near the volcano.

The volcano has had phreatic eruptions two times in June so far, resulting in ash fall in nearby towns.

The volcano is currently under an alert level 1.