PHIVOLCS: 47 quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Forty-seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 25 volcanic tremors one to six minutes long.

Heavy thunderstorms and a steam plume rising 2400 meters high were also observed.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 6377 tons on March 21.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the permanent danger zone, especially into the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remains prohibited.

Pilots were also cautioned against flying near the volcano.

In an advisory on March 11, PHIVOLCS said volcanic SO2 gas emissions at the volcano were in an increasing trend since March 6.

It said the emissions peaked at 15,900 t/d on March 9.