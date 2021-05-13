PHIVOLCS: 43 quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 2 still in place

(Eagle News) — Forty-three earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 19 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and 24 volcanic tremors that lasted for two to twelve minutes.

They also included a low-level background tremor that began on April 8.

“Meanwhile, an upwelling occurred on the main crater this morning that had a poor evaporation, with an elevation of two hundred (200) meters going south-west,” PHIVOLCS said.

It added sulfur dioxide or SO2 eruption was also monitored, at an estimated 5,179 tons on May 12, “equal to the size of (the one in) January 13, 2020 when the volcano erupted.”

According to PHIVOLCS, at alert level 2, “steam-driven or phreatic eruption, volcanic earthquake, partial ash and dangerous accumulation or volcanic gas eruption can suddenly occur and taste around Taal Volcano Island or TVI.”

“DOST-PHIVOLCS strongly suggests that it strongly prohibits entry of anyone on TVI, the Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ of Taal Volcano, especially in the way of Main Crater and Daang Kastila fissure, and the residence and boating in Lake of Taal,” it said.