PHIVOLCS: 4 volcanic quakes, steam emission monitored at Mayon but no magmatic eruption imminent

(Eagle News) — Four volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

Also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, was sulfur dioxide emission, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

PHIVOLCS said the emission was last measured at an average of 676 tons on December 29.

“Overall, the Mayon edifice is still inflated with respect to baseline parameters,” PHIVOLCS said.

It reminded the public that on alert level 1, while there is no magmatic eruption imminent, the volcano was “at an abnormal condition.”

It advised the public against entry into the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the dangers posed by rockfalls, landslides, avalanches, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit.

Active stream and river channels and those identified as lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should also be avoided.

“DOST-PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.