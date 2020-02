(Eagle News)–A 4.6-magnitude earthquake struck Batanes on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said in its its bulletin on Sunday, Feb. 16, that the quake struck at 1:57 p.m.

It had its epicenter 93 kilometers southwest of Sabtang.

Depth of focus was 3 kilometers.

The following intensities were recorded:

Intensity III -Sabtang, Ivana and Uyugan, Batanes

Intensity II – Basco and Mahatao, Batanes

No damage to property nor aftershocks were recorded.