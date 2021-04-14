PHIVOLCS: 383 volcanic earthquakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Over 300 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 383 quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 238 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to twelve minutes, 143 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes, and low-level background tremor that started at 9:05 a.m. on April 8.

“Upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the main crater lake occurred yesterday morning and generated 300 m-tall steam-laden plumes from active fumaroles on the northern side,” PHIVOLCS said.

Sulfur dioxide emission was also monitored, and averaged 1,886 tons on that day.

Temperature highs of 71.8°C and a pH of 1.59 were last measured from the main crater lake, respectively, on March 4 and Feb. 12.

PHIVOLCS said a very slow and steady inflation and expansion of the Taal region that began after the January 2020 eruption indicate “persistent magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

According to PHIVOLCS, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around” the Taal volcano island at alert level 2.

As such, it reiterated its recommendation for a ban on the entry into into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.