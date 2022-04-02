PHIVOLCS: 36 volcanic quakes monitored in Taal in last 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Thirty-six volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, sulfur dioxide at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, was pegged at 2451 tons on April 1.

A plume reaching 900 meters high was also monitored, with moderate evaporation registered.

PHIVOLCS reiterated that the ban on the entry into the Taal Volcano Lake and into the high-risk barangays of Laurel and Agoncillo should remain in place.

Aircraft were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Last week, over 1,000 residents near the volcano had to be evacuated after PHIVOLCS noted its increased activity.

Seventeen evacuation centers have been opened for residents who seek shelter.