PHIVOLCS: 31 quakes, moderate plume steaming monitored at Kanlaon; volcano still on alert level 1

(Eagle News)–Thirty-one earthquakes and moderate emission of plumes were monitored at Kanlaon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said on Sunday, June 28.

According to PHIVOLCS, of the 31 recorded at the volcano which remains on alert level 1, the 30 were volcano-tectonic earthquakes on the western flanks and one a volcanic earthquake in the summit area.

The moderate emission was of white steam-laden plumes that rose 300 meters, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said sulfur dioxide emission levels were at an average of 116 tons per day on June 27.

A slight deflation of the lower and mid slopes since January 2020, and a continuing deflation on the lower slopes and inflation on the mid slopes since April 2020 “indicate that hydrothermal or magmatic activity is occurring beneath the edifice,” according to PHIVOLCS.

It reminded the public that at alert level 1, Kanlaon is at an abnormal condition and has “entered a period of unrest.”

It reiterated its recommendation that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) be strictly prohibited.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“(The Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.