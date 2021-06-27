PHIVOLCS: 30 earthquakes monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News) — Thirty earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon volcano in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were 1680 tons of sulfur dioxide emissions on June 23.

PHIVOLCS a said moderate steam with a height of 400 meters flying northwest was also monitored.

The swelling around the volcano remains, it said.

According to PHIVOLCS, at alert level 1, sudden steam and phreatic explosions may occur.

As such, it said entry into the volcano’s four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone should remain prohibited.

Aircraft should also be banned from flying near the volcano.