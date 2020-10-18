PHIVOLCS: 3 rockfall events, faint crater glow monitored at Mayon but no magmatic eruption imminent

(Eagle News)–Three rockfall events were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam, sulfur dioxide emissions, and a faint crater glow.

PHIVOLCS said the emission white steam-laden plumes that crept downslope was moderate.

The sulfur dioxide emission was last measured at an average of 143 tons on October 10.

The faint crater glow from the summit, PHIVOLCS said, could be observed at night.

A slight inflation of the edifice and an inflation of the lower to middle slopes since July 2019 to present were also recorded.

PHIVOLCS said that at alert level 1, Mayon is “at an abnormal condition.”

“Although this means that presently no magmatic eruption is imminent, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit,” PHIVOLCS said.

It added active stream and river channels and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas on all sectors of the volcano should be avoided.

“PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.