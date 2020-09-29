PHIVOLCS: 29 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal in the past five days; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Taal volcano has had 29 volcanic earthquakes in the past five days, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

PHIVOLCS said in its recent bulletin of Taal, which remains on alert level 1, that one of the earthquakes from Sept. 24 to 28 was reported at Intensity II in Calaca, Batangas on Sept. 25, while two others were reported at Intensity I in nearby Agoncillo, Laurel and Lemery, Batangas.

Based on the PHIVOLCS Earthquake Intensity Scale, earthquakes at Intensity II are slightly felt, while those at Intensity I are slightly perceptible.

Global positioning stations surrounding Taal have also monitored a slight inflation of the northwest part of the volcano since March 29 to present.

PHIVOLCS said this was due to the slight eruption of the volcano in January.

Despite the inflation, PHIVOLCS said the rest of Taal Volcano Island did not show any movement in the past few months.

As for steam emissions, PHIVOLCS said these remain weak and ranged between five to 20 meters high in the last five days.

“Ang ating tanggapan ay patuloy na naglilingkod ng 24/7 upang walang batid na manmanan ang bulkang Taal at iba pang mga aktibong bulkan para sa kaligtasan ng mga pamayanan na nakapalibot dito,” PHIVOLCS said.