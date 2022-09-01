PHIVOLCS: 27 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in last 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Twenty-seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also monitored were 196 tons/day of sulfur dioxide flux as of August 30.

A moderate steam plume was also monitored, reaching 100 meters high.

Entry into the four-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone is still prohibited.

PHIVOLCS also advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.

Kanlaon remains under alert level 1.

In July, PHIVOLCS warned of an increase in activity in Kanlaon.

PHIVOLCS issued the advisory after it monitored 41 volcanic earthquakes around the summit since 5 a.m. of June 30.