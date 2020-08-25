PHIVOLCS: 27 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours, alert level 1 still raised

(Eagle News)–Twenty-seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in a span of 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to PHIVOLCS, weak steaming was also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

It said the steam from the vents on the main crater rose for 10 meters before drifting northeast.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

It also reiterated its recommendation that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People told to observe precautions “due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.”

“Civil aviation authorities must advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano as airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash may pose hazards to aircraft,” PHIVOLCS said.

It said it is closely monitoring Taal volcano’s activity.