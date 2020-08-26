PHIVOLCS: 26 volcanic quakes, weak steaming monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Twenty-six volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal within 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to PHIVOLCS, weak to moderate steaming was also observed from the vents on the main crater of the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

The steam, which rose 50 meters high before drifting northeast, southeast, and southwest, was also observed in fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island (TVI).”

It reiterated its recommendation that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

“People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said it is closely monitoring the volcano’s activity and “any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders.”