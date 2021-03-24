PHIVOLCS: 259 volcanic quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Over 200 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 259 volcanic earthquakes monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 236 episodes of volcanic tremor with durations of one to 22 minutes, and four hybrid earthquakes.

The total number of volcanic earthquakes monitored in a span of 24 hours is higher than the 102 volcanic earthquakes and 87 episodes of volcanic tremors reported on Tuesday.

According to PHIVOLCS, a weak emission of steam-laden plumes was also monitored, while sulfur dioxide emission averaged 813 tons yesterday, March 23.

“Temperature highs of 71.8°C and pH of 1.59 were last measured from the Main Crater Lake respectively on 04 March and 12 February 2021,” PHIVOLCS said.

According to PHIVOLCS, a “very slow and steady inflation and expansion” of the Taal region since after the January 2020 eruption “may indicate increased magmatic activity at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reiterated that the entry into the Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, should remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess and strengthen the preparedness of previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake in case of renewed unrest.”

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.