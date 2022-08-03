PHIVOLCS: 2,422 aftershocks reported since 7.0-magnitude quake that hit Abra

(Eagle News)–Over 2000 aftershocks have been reported since the 7.0-magnitude earthquake that hit Northwestern Luzon on July 27, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

According to PHIVOLCS, the 2422 aftershocks were as of Aug. 3, at 4 p.m.

The highest intensities were reported in Tayum, Bangued, Bucay, Bucloc, Danglas, Dolores, La Paz, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Luba, Malibcong, Manabo, Peñarrubia, Pilar, Sallapadan and San Juan, Abra.

The earthquake that struck Abra left at least 10 people dead and as 394 people hurt.

Over 404,000, or 404,370, individuals were also affected, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The earthquake was felt as far as Metro Manila, with some cities reporting an intense shaking of structures.

The government has said the quake also caused at least 50 landslides.