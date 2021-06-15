PHIVOLCS: 221 earthquakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News) — Over 200 volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the 221 quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 29 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and 192 volcanic tremor events with durations of one 135 minutes.

Low-level background tremor has also persisted since April 8.

According to PHIVOLCS, an upwelling of hot volcanic fluids and sulfur dioxide emission averaging 5,837 tons on June 14 were also monitored.

“Based on ground deformation parameters from electronic tilt, continuous GPS and InSAR monitoring, Taal Volcano Island has begun deflating in April 2021 while the Taal region continues to undergo very slow extension since 2020,” PHIVOLCS said, noting that these indicate that “magmatic unrest continues to occur at shallow depths beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 2, “sudden steam- or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within and around” the Taal Volcano Island.

It said entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the Main Crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, and occupancy and boating on Taal Lake must be strictly prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.