PHIVOLCS: 2 volcanic quakes, rockfall events, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Mayon but no magmatic eruption imminent

(Eagle News) — Two volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were rockfall events, and steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said there were two rockfall events during the observation period.

The emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate while sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 676 tons on December 29.

According to PHIVOLCS, overall, the “Mayon edifice is still inflated with respect to baseline parameters.”

It reminded the public that while there was no magmatic eruption imminent, Mayon was at an “abnormal condition.”

As such, the public should refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Active stream and river channels and those identified as perennially lahar-prone areas should also be avoided “especially during extreme weather conditions when there is heavy and prolonged rainfall,” PHIVOLCS said.

“PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” it added.