PHIVOLCS: 2 quakes, 4 rockfall events, others monitored at Mayon but no magmatic eruption imminent

(Eagle News)–Two volcanic earthquakes and four rockfall events were monitored at Mayon in 24 hours.

Also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were a faint crater glow at night, and steam and sulfur dioxide emissions, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was below baseline average, at 436 tons on October 29.

“Overall, the Mayon edifice is still inflated with respect to baseline parameters,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano is at an abnormal condition.

“Although this means that presently no magmatic eruption is imminent, it is strongly advised that the public refrain from entering the 6-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the perennial life-threatening dangers of rockfalls, landslides/avalanches at the middle to upper slope, sudden ash puffs and steam-driven or phreatic eruptions from the summit,” PHIVOLCS said.

Active stream and river channels and those identified as lahar-prone areas should also be avoided.

“PHIVOLCS maintains its close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.