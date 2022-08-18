PHIVOLCS: 19 volcanic quakes monitored in Taal in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Nineteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Taal in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the quakes lasted two to five minutes long and included a low-background tremor.

Sulfur dioxide flux was at 5119 tons per day.

A plume reaching 1500 meters high was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the Permanent Danger Zone especially the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissures.

It also advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.

An alert level 1 is hoisted over Taal.