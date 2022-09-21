PHIVOLCS: 19 volcanic quakes detected in Kanlaon in last 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Nineteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also detected in the volcano were 196 tons of sulfur dioxide flux as of August 30.

A moderate steam plume reaching 200 meters high was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone.

It also advised pilots against flying close to the crater.

In July, PHIVOLCS noted an increase in activity in Kanlaon.