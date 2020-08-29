PHIVOLCS: 17 volcanic quakes, weak steaming monitored at Taal within 24 hours; alert level 1 still raised

(Eagle News)–Seventeen volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal within 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said apart from the quakes, weak steaming was observed from the vents on the main crater of the volcano, which remains on alert level.

PHIVOLCS said “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas” can occur and threaten areas within the Taal olcano island.

Entry into TVI, Taal’s permanent danger zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, therefore, PHIVOLCS said, must remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

“People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes,” PHIVOLCS said.