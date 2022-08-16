PHIVOLCS: 17 volcanic quakes monitored in Taal in last 24 hours

Upwelling of hot volcanic fluids causing vog also detected, PHIVOLCS says

(Eagle News) — Seventeen volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Taal in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the earthquakes included 15 tremors (2-15 minutes long) plus a weak background tremor.

Sulfur dioxide flux was pegged at 3802 tons per day as of Aug 15.

An upwelling of hot volcanic fluids in the main crater lake was also monitored, causing vog.

PHIVOLCS said a strong steam reaching 1500 meters high was also detected.

The ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone should remain in place, according to PHIVOLCS.

It also reminded the pilots against flying any aircraft close to the volcano.

Taal remains under alert level 1.